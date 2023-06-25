Injury Corner: St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils counting cost following weekend’s Super League action

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

The action kicked off on Thursday night when Hull FC hosted St Helens at the MKM Stadium – and it’s fair to say that the Black and Whites were in the mood for action. After running into a 22-0 half-time lead, Tony Smith’s men continued their assault following the break, inflicting a 34-6 defeat on Paul Wellens’ side.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were three Super League games taking place, including Leeds Rhinos’ home fixture against Huddersfield Giants. Both sides have been struggling as of late but it was Rohan Smith’s men that showed their mettle, thrashing their West Yorkshire opponents in a 54-0 drubbing.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, Castleford Tigers took on Warrington Wolves at The Jungle with the latter having the chance to reach the top of the Super League summit. However, Andy Last’s men had other ideas, and, after establishing a 14-0 half-time lead, the Tigers withstood a Warrington fightback to run out 23-14 winners.

With Castleford winning their fourth game of the season, the pressure was on Wakefield Trinity as they travelled to Challenge Cup semi-finalists Hull KR. Despite a second-half fightback from Mark Applegarth’s men, Rovers were able to inflict yet another defeat on Wakefield, with a 28-12 win.

On Saturday evening, Leigh Leopards visited the Catalans Dragons in a battle between first and third – and it didn’t disappoint. Though the French side raced into a 20-0 lead, Adrian Lam’s men battled back to even lead 30-26 at one stage before a final Catalans onslaught ensured Steve McNamara’s side took the two points in a 38-30 thriller.

There was just one game that took place in Super League on Sunday afternoon as Salford Red Devils hosted the Wigan Warriors on what was Armed Forces Day. But, it was Matt Peet’s men that won the battle. After leading 8-6 at half-time, Wigan piled on the pressure in the second-half to inflict a 26-6 defeat on Paul Rowley’s side.

But, which sides lost men to injury during the weekend’s action?

Hull FC 34-6 St Helens

Curtis Sironen (hamstring) – St Helens

Morgan Knowles (hip) – St Helens

Castleford Tigers 23-14 Warrington Wolves

Nathan Massey (knee) – Castleford Tigers

George Williams (withdrawn before the game – hamstring) – Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos 54-0 Huddersfield Giants

Cameron Smith (knee) – Leeds Rhinos

Justin Sangare (foot) – Leeds Rhinos

Catalans Dragons 38-30 Leigh Leopards

Mickael Goudemand (head) – Catalans Dragons

Salford Red Devils 6-26 Wigan Warriors

Ryan Brierley (head) – Salford Red Devils