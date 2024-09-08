Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Salford Rd Devils dominate

WHICH Super League stars feature in League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Had Hull FC on strings on Friday night.

2. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Was brilliant coming out of defence for Leigh in the win over Castleford.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Another massive display from Peta Hiku in KR’s defeat by Wigan.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Jake Wardle was phenomenal in Wigan’s comeback win over Hull KR.

5. Alfie Edgell – Leeds Rhinos

A four-try performance from Alfie Edgell against Hull FC.

6. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants

A masterful performance from Tui Lolohea in Huddersfield’s win over London.

7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

A brilliant display from Marc Sneyd in the win over Catalans.

8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

There was no stopping Tom Amone against Castleford.

9. Joe Mellor – Salford Red Devils

Joe Mellor was brilliant in Salford’s win against Catalans.

10. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors

Possibly the most destructive 15-minute spell in Super League this year as Patrick Mago destroyed Hull KR in that period.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Junior Nsemba just keeps getting better and better.

12. James Batchelor – Hull KR

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.

13. Oliver Partington – Salford Red Devils

Proved yet again why he is so highly rated at Salford.

Substitutes

14. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Was superb for Wigan in the win over Hull KR.

15. James Bentley – Leeds Rhinos

Two tries for James Bentley in what was his best performance of the season.

16. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

Another destructive performance from Salford’s Tim Lafai.

17. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Kicked everything in sight in Warrington’s win over St Helens.

