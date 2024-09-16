Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves

Stepped up to the mantle and then some since Matt Dufty’s injury.

2. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Scored three and was a constant thorn in Huddersfield’s side on Saturday.

3. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

Notched a hat-trick in the utter thrashing of Hull FC.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Arguably the best centre in the competition, Jake Wardle was brilliant against Leeds.

5. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

An emotional night for Tommy Makinson in his final home game for St Helens.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Once again ran the show against Leigh.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Controlled proceedings against Leeds with his feet and hands.

8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Alex Walmsley simply bullied the Castleford pack on Friday night.

9. Joe Mellor – Salford Red Devils

Grabbed two tries in the demolition of Hull FC.

10. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Was ferocious in midfield for Hull KR in the win over Leigh.

11. Kallum Watkins – Salford Red Devils

Has become one of Salford’s most key men in recent seasons and he was brilliant against Hull FC.

12. Matty Nicholson – Warrington Wolves

Another big display from the Canberra-bound Matty Nicholson.

13. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors

One of Wigan’s standout performers in 2024, and Kaide Ellis was phenomenal against Leeds.

Substitutes

14. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Kicked Hull FC to utter death on Saturday.

15. George Delaney – St Helens

Offered great impetus for St Helens off the bench in the win over Castleford.

16. Oli Leyland – London Broncos

Almost guided London to a famous victory in the south of France.

17. Jon Bennison – St Helens

Grabbed his chance given to him by Paul Wellens in the thrashing of Castleford.

