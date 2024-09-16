Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves
Stepped up to the mantle and then some since Matt Dufty’s injury.
2. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves
Scored three and was a constant thorn in Huddersfield’s side on Saturday.
3. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils
Notched a hat-trick in the utter thrashing of Hull FC.
4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors
Arguably the best centre in the competition, Jake Wardle was brilliant against Leeds.
5. Tommy Makinson – St Helens
An emotional night for Tommy Makinson in his final home game for St Helens.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Once again ran the show against Leigh.
7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors
Controlled proceedings against Leeds with his feet and hands.
8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens
Alex Walmsley simply bullied the Castleford pack on Friday night.
9. Joe Mellor – Salford Red Devils
Grabbed two tries in the demolition of Hull FC.
10. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
Was ferocious in midfield for Hull KR in the win over Leigh.
11. Kallum Watkins – Salford Red Devils
Has become one of Salford’s most key men in recent seasons and he was brilliant against Hull FC.
12. Matty Nicholson – Warrington Wolves
Another big display from the Canberra-bound Matty Nicholson.
13. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors
One of Wigan’s standout performers in 2024, and Kaide Ellis was phenomenal against Leeds.
Substitutes
14. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils
Kicked Hull FC to utter death on Saturday.
15. George Delaney – St Helens
Offered great impetus for St Helens off the bench in the win over Castleford.
16. Oli Leyland – London Broncos
Almost guided London to a famous victory in the south of France.
17. Jon Bennison – St Helens
Grabbed his chance given to him by Paul Wellens in the thrashing of Castleford.
