Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors and St Helens post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull KR
8,412 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 32-0 Leeds Rhinos
15,146 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
St Helens 40-4 Castleford Tigers
12,058 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Hull FC 4-58 Salford Red Devils
9,274 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Huddersfield Giants 0-66 Warrington Wolves
4,181 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 12-8 London Broncos
8,855 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night
