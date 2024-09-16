Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors and St Helens post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull KR

8,412 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 32-0 Leeds Rhinos

15,146 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

St Helens 40-4 Castleford Tigers

12,058 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Hull FC 4-58 Salford Red Devils

9,274 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Huddersfield Giants 0-66 Warrington Wolves

4,181 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 12-8 London Broncos

8,855 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night

