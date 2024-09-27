Super League’s St Helens on show in new exhibition

ORGANISERS hope a new free-to-view exhibition will give Rugby League fans from St Helens and hopefully further afield a clearer view of one of the game’s biggest names.

‘Saints in the Frame’ is located at the town’s World of Glass attraction and charts the history of the world-famous club, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary.

It is made up of a series of framed images and memorabilia of the Northern Union founder members, who played their first game against Liverpool Royal Infirmary in 1874, when there was just the one rugby code.

Visitors to the exhibition are greeted by a colourful display of replica jerseys provided by long-time supporter Eileen Atherton as well as an enlarged representation of a report of that maiden match.

The main gallery contains framed images from Saints Heritage Society’s archives grouped together in seven sections.

One of the highlights is ‘Entente Cordiale’, with two contrasting match posters from Saints’ clash with XIII Catalan, a forerunner of the current Catalans Dragons, in 1977.

There are also ‘Favourite Players’, including current women’s star Jodie Cunningham.

International representation features strongly, along with some memorable images of the club’s former Knowsley Road ground and of the derbies which took place when they town had another professional club St Helens Recreation (in existence from 1879 until 1939).

“The people at World of Glass were delighted to host the exhibition,” said Alex Service from Saints Heritage Society.

“They have produced what I think will be a relaxing and rewarding experience for visitors who want to immerse themselves in the history of our great club.

“One of my favourite images is the aerial shot of Knowsley Road and its environs from the early nineties. It is quite staggering to see how much the area has changed.

“With the memorabilia, Great Britain caps from Alex Murphy and Alan Prescott steal the show.”

World of Glass charts St Helens’ major role in that industry, and is located on Chalon Way East (WA10 1BX).

‘Saints in the Frame’ can be seen until Saturday, October 26.

