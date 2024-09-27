Newcastle Knights forward Mat Croker’s Super League link addressed

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS forward Mat Croker was linked with a move to Super League last week by Australian publication Zero Tackle.

That Australian publication claimed that the Tigers were considering weighing up a potential move for the forward, with Croker out of contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Croker, who has made 58 appearances for the Knights following his debut back in 2021, will not be making the move to Super League, however.

League Express can reveal that Croker’s agent is adamant that he will be staying in the NRL with the Tigers not entering into any talks for the 25-year-old.

The Tigers currently have seven quota players signed up for 2025 – Zac Cini, Elie El-Zakhem, Liam Horne, Tex Hoy, Jacob Miller, Sylvester Namo and Nixon Putt – meaning one would have had to have been released to make way for Croker.

Both Putt and El-Zakhem have been linked with exits, with League Express reporting that the latter was homesick was last month.

