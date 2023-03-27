Super League’s Warrington Wolves not entertaining Thomas Mikaele player swap with Gold Coast Titans

WARRINGTON WOLVES will have a quota spot spare in the upcoming weeks with the departure of Thomas Mikaele expected sooner rather than later.

The former Wests Tigers forward has excelled since joining the Cheshire club during the 2022 Super League season, but to his family’s homesickness, will be leaving the Wolves in the near future.

With that in mind, Warrington will have both free salary cap space as well as a quota spot to use, with some inklings Down Under that the Wolves could look towards recently-released Gold Coast centre Patrick Herbert.

However, there will not be a swap deal taking place between the Wolves and Gold Coast Titans for centre Herbert with the latter already departing Justin Holbrook’s side in the NRL and Warrington holding out for a transfer fee for Mikaele instead rather an immediate swap, League Express understands.

Herbert, 26, is currently undergoing rehab for an ACL injury sustained last year, with the New Zealand centre set to be out for another six weeks whilst recovering from the problem.

For Warrington, it remains to be seen which position Powell and chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick will look to recruit in, but given the plethora of rampaging forwards at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, it may well be an outside back that the Wolves could bring in.