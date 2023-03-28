Championship Attendances: Keighley and Bradford record brilliant number as Widnes and Featherstone also impress

WELL that’s another round of the Championship and League One done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

No one expected Sheffield Eagles to demolish Toulouse Olympique as they did on Saturday afternoon, but the South Yorkshire side put their French opponents to the sword in emphatic fashion with a 32-4 win.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and there were six Championship games as Featherstone Rovers hammered the York Knights at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday afternoon whilst Keighley Cougars demolished Bradford Bulls in one of the surprises of the season.

Elsewhere, Barrow Raiders registered their first win of 2023 with a hard-fought victory over Halifax Panthers whilst Widnes Vikings got one over on the Newcastle Thunder.

London Broncos were also victorious against Swinton Lions in yet another thriller as Batley Bulldogs just about did enough to take home two points from Whitehaven.

Here are all the attendances from the Championship this weekend:

Championship

Sheffield Eagles 32-4 Toulouse Olympique

959 at the Olympic Legacy Park on Saturday afternoon

Featherstone Rovers 46-4 York Knights

2,892 at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Keighley Cougars 34-6 Bradford Bulls

4,793 at Cougar Park on Sunday afternoon

Barrow Raiders 16-12 Halifax Panthers

1,879 at the Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Widnes Vikings 24-16 Newcastle Thunder

2,743 at the DCBL Stadium on Sunday afternoon

London Broncos 16-14 Swinton Lions

No attendance given

Whitehaven 16-18 Batley Bulldogs

1,006 at the LEL Arena on Sunday afternoon