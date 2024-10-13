Super League Grand Final stats: Players with most metres, most tackles, most errors and most completed sets revealed

THE 2025 Super League Grand Final took place over the weekend with Wigan Warriors running out 9-2 winners over Hull KR at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Warriors and Rovers went toe-to-toe in a bruising 80-minute encounter with Bevan French magic separating the both sides.

In the wake of that Wigan win – which secured the Warriors’ seventh trophy in succession – the statistics have now been revealed which paint a telling picture.

Let’s start with the most metres made – and there is little surprise that Hull KR’s Ryan Hall came out on top with a gargantuan 225 metres, with Mikey Lewis not far behind on 199. Wigan’s Liam Marshall came third with 184 metres being made.

Head to the top tacklers and Rovers captain Elliot Minchella came out on top with a massive 59, as Wigan’s Kaide Ellis made 56, Liam Farrell made 53 and Ethan Havard 52.

Willie Peters will certainly want to improve his side’s error count in 2025, with Rovers accruing a total of 14 errors to Wigan’s six.

Hall made three of those errors, with his teammates Sauaso Sue, Tyrone May and Kelepi Tanginoa making two apiece. Sue did not enjoy the best of games in disciplinary terms either, conceding one penalty and a play-the-ball infringement.

Jake Wardle made the most errors for the Warriors with two – one of those which occurred when the centre looked destined to score if only for a brilliant last-ditch Hall tackle.

Rovers also missed 52 tackles to Wigan’s 32 despite the Warriors making 411 tackles as opposed to KR’s 379.

Matt Peet’s men also enjoyed an 85 per cent set completion, with Rovers falling way below with just 72 per cent – incredibly Rovers had a 94 per cent set completion in the first-half as opposed to a remarkable 52 per cent in the second 40 minutes.

The Robins even enjoyed 55 per cent territory compared to the Warriors’ 45 per cent, which makes French’s effort even more special.

