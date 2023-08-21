Catalans Dragons ‘best club in world’ after Wheelchair Challenge Cup triumph

SEB BECHARA declared Catalans Dragons “the best club in the world” after they won their first Wheelchair Challenge Cup.

Catalans were emphatic 66-20 winners over Super League leaders Leeds Rhinos in the final at Sheffield on Sunday, gaining revenge for their defeat in the previous year’s final.

The Dragons’ England star Bechara, who won the International Golden Boot last year, said: “My heart has always been with Catalans and I always said it’s the best team in the world.

“Last year when we came over and lost the final it was a terrible feeling. I felt I let myself and the whole team down. Today we proved what we were worth and what we should have done last year.

“Respect to Leeds, they’re a great team, but Catalans Dragons are the best club in the world.

“It was a brilliant game to play and I hope it was a brilliant game to watch.”

Catalans’ sporting director, Neil McIlroy, was at the game and hailed their champions.

“It was a great performance and we’re very proud of them,” he said.

“They’ve got speed, power and excellent skill. We’re trying to bring a lot of things in line within the whole club – the Academy, the wheelchair rugby, the women’s rugby – to have a stronger Catalans Dragons brand, and they’re a big part of that. They’re leading the way.”

Catalans will now look to earn the official title of European champions when they host last year’s Super League winners, Halifax Panthers, this Friday in the inaugural European Club Championship.

