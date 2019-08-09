You are here

Ashton Sims to retire at the end of 2019

Matthew Shaw

Ashton Sims has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

The 384-game veteran will bring the curtain down on his career at the conclusion of Toronto’s season.

Sims, who has played in the NRL for St George, Brisbane and North Queensland, arrive in the UK with Warrington back in 2015. After three seasons with the Wolves he moved to the Wolfpack, where he will end his career.