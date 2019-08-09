Ashton Sims to retire at the end of 2019

Ashton Sims has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.
The 384-game veteran will bring the curtain down on his career at the conclusion of Toronto’s season.
After 384 games, Ashton Sims has an important message for the rugby league community 📣 @ashtonsims26 | @NRL_Dragons | @brisbanebroncos | @nthqldcowboys | @WarringtonRLFC pic.twitter.com/G5r2BPsfOJ
— Toronto Wolfpack (@TOwolfpack) August 8, 2019
Sims, who has played in the NRL for St George, Brisbane and North Queensland, arrive in the UK with Warrington back in 2015. After three seasons with the Wolves he moved to the Wolfpack, where he will end his career.
It’s been real.
It’s been emotional.
I’ve had highs & lows.
But my dreams have been exceeded.
I’ll be forever indebted to the sport. #RugbyLeague #SportChangesLives pic.twitter.com/mLXdrtUc4b
— Ashton Sims (@ashtonsims26) August 8, 2019