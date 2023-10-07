Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momirovski makes Super League switch with Leeds Rhinos

SYDNEY ROOSTERS centre Paul Momirovski will be a Super League player in 2024 after signing a two-year deal with Leeds Rhinos.

The 27-year-old was a NRL Grand Final winner with Penrith Panthers in 2021 and has spent the last two seasons with Trent Robinson’s Sydney Roosters side having also previously played at Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers. He has made 60 first grade appearances in total in the NRL, scoring 26 tries.

The former Australian junior international came through the ranks at the Roosters before making a try scoring first grade debut with the Tri Colours in 2018. He moved to the Tigers the following seasons before switching to Melbourne Storm in a loan deal with Harry Grant in 2020. He then returned to Roosters colours, attracted by the chance to work with Trent Robinson.

Commenting on signing for the Rhinos, Momirovski said, “I am excited to be joining the Rhinos. As soon as I spoke to Rohan Smith, I felt that our philosophies on Rugby League aligned and I thought it would be a great fit for me and the next chapter of my career. I still feel like I have got a lot to learn and working with the coaches and players at Leeds will benefit me. I have had the privilege of playing in some great teams in the NRL and I believe in always looking for ways to grow.

“When speaking to Trent Robinson, he spoke very highly of Rohan and the Rhinos and I think it will be a great combination with all the other boys at Leeds. Every move I have made in my career has improved me and helped me find my best style of Rugby League. Moving to the other side of the world will be challenging, but I am excited about that. I can’t wait to play in front of the packed stadiums, the atmosphere looks insane and immersing myself in the culture in Leeds and Yorkshire,” added Momirovski.

Momirovski is due to get married in December in Australia and will then join up with the Rhinos at the start of 2024 ahead of the new season.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith added, “Paul is a player I watched coming through the Roosters system as a youngster. He is highly skilled with good footwork and someone who is a deep thinker on the game. He has great game awareness, especially with his work on defence, and is a big communicator on the field for whichever team he has been in.

“He has been in a number of strong NRL systems and worked with some of the games’ best modern coaches. As well as being a Grand Final winner with Penrith he has been involved in the finals with the Roosters and Melbourne so knows what it takes to challenge for silverware.

“Paul was a player we had identified for 2025 because he was contracted next season so it is great that we have been able to bring him in a year earlier, which is good news for the Rhinos,” added Smith.

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington added, “I would like to thank the Roosters and Paul’s management for helping to make this move go through so smoothly. I think everyone benefits from the move and I am certainly looking forward to seeing Paul pull on the Rhinos shirt next season and really make a name for himself here in Super League.”