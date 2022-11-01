Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves linked with shock Super League move

SYDNEY Roosters prop and New Zealand international Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is being linked with a shock move to Super League.

That Super League club that the 33-year-old has been linked to is the Catalans Dragons.

Following a disappointing end to the 2022 Super League campaign – in which the French side lost in the opening rounds of the play-offs to the Leeds Rhinos – head coach Steve McNamara is determined for change.

The former England boss has already told Dylan Napa and Josh Drinkwater that they are free to leave as they approach the last year of their contracts whilst over ten players have already left the Stade Gilbert Brutus as McNamara attempts to rebuild once more.

Only two players have signed on the dotted line as things stand – Hull FC forward Manu Ma’u and Sydney Roosters enforcer Siosiua Taukeiaho.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, there have been ongoing discussions internally within the Catalans club about putting an offer in for New Zealand international and Sydney Roosters powerhouse Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

The hulking forward is currently on World Cup duty with the Kiwis where he is currently banned for one match for a high tackle on Ireland’s Dan Norman.

It was his first game back from a three-game suspension he received following a dangerous contact charge in his side’s play-offs loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs back at the start of September.

During last month, Roosters boss Trent Robinson said this of Waerea-Hargreaves: “There’s not too many like him; it is a dying art,” Robinson said.

“He goes overboard sometimes but that’s the art of being a great enforcer. He knows when to push the limits.”

With the NRL free trade period now underway following the passing of the November 1 deadline, Waerea-Hargreaves can officially start talking contracts with rival clubs.

Could the 33-year-old move with Taukeiaho and form one of the most destructive and experienced packs in the Super League competition?