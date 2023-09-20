Warrington Wolves will appeal Paul Vaughan four-match ban tonight

WARRINGTON WOLVES will appeal the four-match ban handed to Paul Vaughan at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

It follows the news that the Australian international forward was slapped with with the lengthy suspension after being found guilty of a Grade E Unnecessary Contact in the aftermath of Warrington’s 18-6 defeat to St Helens last weekend.

The incident involved Vaughan appearing to lift Saints’ Sione Mata’utia off the floor as the clock wound down into the final minute of the game.

Warrington were unhappy at the result of the tribunal last night, tweeting: “Paul Vaughan has been suspended for four matches following tonight’s independent tribunal hearing

“Vaughan, who was charged with a Grade E offence, pleaded not guilty.

“The Club is extremely disappointed with tonight’s verdict and are exploring options with regards to an appeal.”

Now, the Cheshire club and Vaughan will be appealing tonight.

