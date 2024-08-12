Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell responds to Jake Trueman links

RUMOURS and speculation at this time of year is no surprise as clubs attempt to build squads capable of challenging for trophies or promotion.

For Wakefield Trinity under their head coach Daryl Powell, who took over ahead of the 2024 Championship season, their time is one of rebuild ahead of what is likely to be a Super League place in 2025.

It’s fair to say that the West Yorkshire club has been a recruitment juggernaut for next season, with Powell backed heavily by new owner Matt Ellis who has certainly put his money where his mouth is.

The likes of Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone, Olly Russell and Cam Scott have all signed on the dotted line for 2025 – and others have also been rumoured.

One of those being linked with a move to Belle Vue is Hull FC halfback Jake Trueman, who, if he does join Wakefield, would link up with his former Castleford Tigers boss Powell.

The two garnered a special relationship whilst at The Jungle, with Trueman playing a key role in Castleford’s Challenge Cup run back in 2021 when the Tigers made it all the way to Wembley, only to be cut down by St Helens.

Following Wakefield’s tremendous 42-6 win over Sheffield Eagles int he Championship on Friday night, Powell was asked about the likelihood of linking up with Trueman once more.

Powell said: “I won’t comment on that, there are loads of things in the press at the moment.

“Jake’s a quality player, we all know that, but I’ve got nothing to say about that.”

With the Trinity boss keeping his cards close to his chest, it remains to be seen where Trueman’s future lies beyond the end of 2024.

