Ranking the ten best derbies in rugby league

IN the past, derby games have attracted some of the biggest and most ferocious crowds ever seen in the summer game.

Here are ten of the best derbies in British rugby league.

10. Workington Town vs Whitehaven

You can’t beat a Cumbrian derby for grit and pure passion – usually in a mud-filled bath – and Workington and Whitehaven certainly tick that box. The two teams enjoyed a recent revival of the clash following the former’s promotion from League One for the 2022 Championship season, however, Town were relegated after just one year. That being said, the traditional derby feel has never been lost and both sides will reunite once more in 2025 following Haven’s relegation to the third tier.

8. Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams

It’s a shame that the so-called ‘Heavy Woollen Derby’ – which originates from the towns’ importance in the wool trade in the 19th and 20th centuries – is not part of the Championship calendar in 2025. Dewsbury’s relegation from the Championship means that this season will miss one of the oldest rivalries in rugby league, though the Rams will be hoping to bounce back at the first time of asking.

9. Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

It’s a derby that is starting to reach its potential in the Super League era, following Leigh’s incredible improvements under head coach Adrian Lam. Prior to that, the derby had never really got going with Wigan dominating their Borough fixtures, but the Leopards are rising which will only add fuel to the fire of what promise to be rip-roaring clashes in 2025 and beyond. The mutual respect between both clubs is also great to see despite the rivalry.

7. Castleford Tigers vs Featherstone Rovers

You have to go back to before the summer game into creation in 1996 to witness a top-flight clash between Castleford and Featherstone. Despite that, the rivalry between the two clubs is as strong as ever with Rovers fans still motivated by the 2012 Challenge Cup shock against the Tigers. Some Featherstone fans also feel hard done by from the fact that Rovers were excluded from the first ever Super League whilst Castleford were included.

6. Warrington Wolves vs Widnes Vikings

The only Cheshire derby that has ever made it into Super League, Warrington and Widnes games were often full of expectation and brutality. With the Vikings relegated in 2018, however, this rivalry has seemingly gone quiet with the Wolves left without a noisy neighbour ever since. And, with Widnes on a score of just under 9 in the IMG grading system, it appears unlikely that this derby will rear its head in the near future.

5. Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

In the past decade or so, the Castleford-Leeds derby has taken on a new dimension considering both teams have been actively vying for a play-off place – with the exception of 2023 and 2024. Under Daryl Powell, the Tigers managed to embellish a state of dominance over their big-city rivals with eight wins on the spin – until, of course, that 2017 Grand Final. Since Powell’s departure, Leeds have enjoyed a resurgence in this derby, with the Tigers going down to their rivals twice during the 2024 season.

4. Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity

It’s certainly been a game that gets highlighted between both sets of fans when the Super League fixtures are announced, but the Castleford-Wakefield derby took on a different dimension in 2022 as Trinity finally ended the Tigers’ incredible winning run against them. In fact, Wakefield beat their bitter rivals for the first time in 18 games, but that didn’t stop Trinity from being relegated the following season with just four wins from 27 Super League games. The derby is, however, back in 2025.

3. Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls

Always one of the most intense derby games in the early Super League days, the Leeds-Bradford rivalry is currently simmering way below under the surface at present. With Bradford getting relegated from the top flight in the mid-2010s, the Rhinos have lost their biggest derby fixture, but the Bulls have been building nicely on and off the field to sit 16th in IMG’s grading score system with a score of 12.15. Could a return under the new system be possible for Bradford?

2. Hull FC vs Hull KR

Of course, both sets of Hull fans will be crying out for the FC-KR derby to be number one. The acute hatred that can often split families is remarkable whilst full crowds are expected at both the MKM Stadium and Craven Park – over 20,000 were present at Hull FC for Round One of Super League 2024. The only reason why it is not rated at number one is the fact that the derbies don’t tend to take place in a trophy-winning atmosphere – with FC struggling greatly in recent years – as the first-place derby on this list does.

1. St Helens vs Wigan Warriors

The original ‘Derby’ game as coined all those years ago, St Helens and Wigan clashes are breathtaking. Fighting in major finals, the fixtures between these two usually have that little bit of added tension and fuel to the fire, knowing that a trophy could well be at stake at the end of the 80 minutes. It’s no surprise also that Saints and Wigan games draw in some of the biggest attendances ever seen in the summer game. Even though Paul Wellens’ side finished sixth in 2024 – their lowest ever finish in Super League – Saints actually overcame the eventual champions, 12-4. Look for more in 2025.

