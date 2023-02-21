Wakefield Trinity’s impressive stadium progress continues as Super League club on target

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S stadium progress has been one of the most impressive and rapid redevelopments seen in recent years.

The Super League has fully demolished its East Stand, brought in new terracing and is on track for an August finish whilst the North Stand has been given a much-needed spruce up with new terracing and barriers.

With work only starting in June 2022, just 14 months later and Trinity’s new redevelopment will be ready.

Of course, as it stands, Belle Vue is working at a reduced capacity with just under 5,000 being allowed in for the West Yorkshire club’s opening game of the Super League season against the Catalans Dragons.

Though Trinity lost that game 38-24, the new work was all there to see as progress continues.

After speaking with Wakefield chairman John Minards last week, League Express can reveal that the East Stand as it looks right now has two blocks missing to the right (as you look at the first photo).

That’s because to get the crane in and out of the rebuild, there needed to be a large enough gap with the piece of machinery unable to go through the stand or around via the north east entrance.

Of course, with new stakeholders IMG likely to give a lot of weighting to facilities, Trinity have clearly got the message, with this redevelopment set to make Belle Vue a 21st century stadium.

Minards also revealed to League Express that the current seating in front of the South Stand which houses a few hundred people will likely be removed – unless there is demand to keep it.

At present the West Stand will not be touched due to finances but there will be a project to spruce up the coaches’ box in the middle of the terracing according to Minards.