The five Super League teams leading the way in ticket sales for Magic Weekend

SUPER LEAGUE will be heading to the Magic Weekend – or Magic WKND as the 2024 concept has been named – on the weekend of August 17 and 18 to the home of Leeds United, Elland Road.

That decision caused consternation amongst rugby league fans, with Newcastle United’s St James’ Park often being heralded as the spiritual home of the Magic Weekend.

However, St James’ Park was unavailable due to football commitments for August, and so Elland Road will take the mantle in just a few week’s time.

Ticket sales have been steady so far with the demand currently lower than that of in Newcastle, but there are five Super League teams currently leading the way.

Super League posted on their Instagram page, the five leading Super League clubs in terms of ticket sales for the event.

First is, quite naturally, Leeds Rhinos considering that the event is actually being held in Leeds this year, whilst Hull KR and Hull FC are not too far behind.

St Helens and then Wigan Warriors are next in line, making up the top five ticket sales so far. Of course, it could all change between now and the 17 August.

