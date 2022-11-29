Three Super League clubs that could potentially sign Owen Farrell if he made rugby league switch

OWEN Farrell has been in the news recently following a disappointing Autumn Nations series.

With three Six Nations Championship titles under his belt for England as well as five Premiership successes with domestic club Saracens, Farrell has arguably been one of England’s most influential players both domestically and internationally in the past decade.

Despite that, Owen played his junior rugby with 13-man code team Wigan St Patricks and could well have gone on to star in rugby league. If he did choose to go down the rugby league avenue in the twilight of his career, which three Super League clubs could potentially bring him in?

Wigan Warriors

This seems the most obvious choice given his and his family’s experience with the Wigan club. Father Andrew and uncle Sean O’Loughlin are two of the most revered players in the club’s history, and, with Owen playing his junior rugby at Wigan St Pats, it would be a remarkable circle of events to finish off his career with the Warriors. It would also make logistical sense considering that Cade Cust is entering the last year of his deal at Wigan – though the Australian does have the option of a further year – and the fact that Thomas Leuluai has now retired, the space is there for an intelligent and tough playmaker.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds are in a transitional period at present under new head coach Rohan Smith despite such an impressive end to the 2022 Super League season. With both Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer coming off contract at the end of 2023, the salary cap space would be there to bring Farrell in for what would be a momentous signing for the Rhinos and the sport. Farrell could also play at centre which, given the exit of Zak Hardaker and Liam Sutcliffe, would help the club further down the line. It is, however, unlikely that Smith and Leeds would go for Farrell given Leeds’ previously failed punt on Kyle Eastmond.

Warrington Wolves

Known for their big, eye-catching recruits, Warrington would perhaps be interested in bringing in Farrell to league. Owner Simon Moran had been tempted in bringing in Kyle Eastmond from St Helens before he left for rugby union and also brought over Australian legend Greg Inglis despite his retirement. The spending power of the Wolves could potentially blow rivals out of the water whilst the Cheshire club’s successful marketing strategies would bring in punters from all across the world and from both codes.