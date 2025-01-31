Wigan Warriors forward makes loan move to Super League rivals

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Tiaki Chan has made a loan move to Salford Red Devils.

The France international made his senior debut for Catalans Dragons in 2022, spending two seasons in Perpignan, where he made 12 appearances.

The 24-year-old was quickly called-up to international duty in 2023, appearing for France during their mid-season test against England.

A move to Wigan Warriors soon followed, where he has since appeared twice before enjoying a loan spell with Hull FC towards the back-end of 2024.

After his first few days of training with the Red Devils, Chan said: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to link-up with Salford and have enjoyed my first few sessions with the boys.

“I look forward to meeting the fans and earning my spot in the team!”

In reaction to adding Tiaki to his squad, Head Coach, Paul Rowley said: “We are delighted to welcome Tiaki into the group.

“He adds more competition at both back row and prop and brings added enthusiasm and intensity to practice. I know he is a fantastic character and will be a great addition to this extremely tight group of players and staff.”