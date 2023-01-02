Three Super League signings that could still happen for 2023

WITH the 2023 Super League season quickly approaching, the majority of top flight clubs have concluded their business.

However, the likes of Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils still have quota spots left, pointing to potential transfers making their way through the doors.

Here are three Super League signings that could still happen ahead of the new season.

Dylan Napa to Leigh

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont hinted a few months ago that he wanted a new pack man. With Leigh’s quota then filled by the likes of Nene MacDonald and Blake Ferguson, that seemed unlikely. However, with the departure of those two overseas stars and with Dylan Napa’s release from Catalans Dragons, people have been putting two and two together. Beaumont teased some big news on Twitter before Christmas, hinting at a signed contract with Napa certainly fitting the bill as a rampaging forward that can fill the hole left by Adam Sidlow and Sam Stone.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to Catalans

Catalans were knocked back in their pursuit of former Warrington and Salford star Ben Murdoch-Masila, with the Tongan international signing for St George Illawarra Dragons instead. However, the Dragons have two quota spots remaining and had been linked with a move for Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves before Christmas. At the top of his game for well over a decade, Waerea-Hargreaves would bring a winning mentality to the south of France, as well as an aggression that would have his opponents in fear.

Umyla Hanley to Leigh

This is the signing that perhaps looks the most likely as things stand with the Wigan Warriors starlet training with the Leopards with the view of potentially impressing enough to earn a deal. Hanley has failed to nail down a starting berth at Wigan – either at fullback or on the wing – and would certainly offer depth for the Leopards in their first season back in Super League. The 20-year-old also has a point to prove after spending a number of years on loan elsewhere.