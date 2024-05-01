The one out-of-contract player each Super League club needs to tie down

AS the 12 Super League clubs prepare for the start of the 2024 season, a lot of eyes will be focused upon those stars whose deals end at the culmination of the year.

Recruitment and retention is an ongoing process throughout the year, but for the 12 Super League clubs, there will be priorities in terms of extending deals for their most high-profile stars.

Here are the 12 most important players off-contract at each Super League club.

Castleford Tigers – Liam Horne

League Express last week revealed that Liam Horne wants to stay at Castleford after impressing following his mid-season move to the club back in 2023. Then he signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year and it’s imperative for the Tigers that they activate that option given the hooker’s importance to Craig Lingard’s outfit.

Catalans Dragons – Jordan Abdull

He only moved to Catalans on loan after falling out of favour with Hull KR boss Willie Peters at the start of the 2024 season. However, Jordan Abdull has proved just how vital he is to the Dragons’ operation with his wicked kicking game and ability to find a pass out of nothing.

Huddersfield Giants – Luke Yates

Captain Fantastic, Luke Yates has made quite the impression at the John Smith’s Stadium since his move from Salford ahead of the 2021 Super League season. The 28-year-old encapsulates the old-fashioned workhorse but there is also no denying his skill and Huddersfield will be wanting to tie Yates down as soon as possible.

Hull FC – Lewis Martin

Lewis Martin wasn’t really in the picture at the beginning of the 2024 season yet with injuries and suspensions galore amongst the Hull FC ranks, he has been given a shot – and it could have been a very good move for the Black and Whites with Martin registering four trie in nine apperances.

Hull KR – Matt Parcell

For years now, Hull KR have been able to generate quick ball around the ruck and a lot of that is down to the speed and fast thinking of their hooker Matt Parcell. The 31-year-old may be getting to the twilight of his career, but he still offers Rovers a brilliant outlet out of acting half.

Leeds Rhinos – Rhyse Martin

31-year-old Rhyse Martin joined Leeds midway through the 2019 Super League season and hasn’t looked back since. Registering over 800 points in over 100 appearances for the Rhinos, the Papua New Guinea international has been linked with a move back to the NRL so Leeds will want to lock him down soon.

Leigh Leopards – John Asiata

It was an incredible first year in Super League for Leigh’s John Asiata, with the former NRL star earning a place in the Dream Team following some superb performances. Extending Asiata’s contract at the Leigh Sports Village would be some of the best business the Leigh club will have done if successful.

London Broncos – Alex Walker

He may not have hit the heights in Super League with Wakefield, but Alex Walker is arguably London’s most influential player going into Super League 2024. The fullback has made over 150 appearances for the Broncos and will be crucial in the capital club’s chances of inflicting defeats on their rivals this season.

Salford Red Devils – Marc Sneyd

With Brodie Croft gone, Marc Sneyd is arguably Salford’s most creative weapon – and the Red Devils will want to tie the veteran down given his importance. Sneyd has already amassed almost 300 points in two seasons at the club whilst his experience will be vital going forward.

St Helens – Sione Mata’utia

St Helens star Sione Mata’utia has shown time and time again that he is willing to put his hand up and play in any position. Whether that be in the front-row, the back-row or even in the centres, Mata’utia’s importance to this Saints outfit does not go amiss. It would be foolish to let him go – unless of course he wants to.

Warrington Wolves – Leon Hayes

There can only be one man that Warrington should place at the focal point of their halfback success going forward and that man is Leon Hayes. Still just a teenager, Hayes is currently suffering from a horrendous dislocated ankle but he will be the Wolves’ go-to playmaker in years to come.

Wigan Warriors – Patrick Mago

Wigan have done so well on the retention front in recent months that there are barely any first-team players with a contract that runs out at the end of the 2024 season. Patrick Mago is one of those, however, with the rampaging prop proving his worth to the Warriors last year.

