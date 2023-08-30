“MULTIPLE BIDS” rivalled Sky Sports for Super League broadcasting rights, it has been revealed.

Yesterday, following a meeting of RL Commercial, IMG and Super League (Europe) Shareholders, RL Commercial are now set to enter a 30-day exclusive negotiating period with Sky Sports to formalise and contract the broadcast rights agreement.

That’s after a period of activity in the market that saw “multiple bids” tabled for the rights, according to the Super League website.

All stakeholders were said to have been convinced that Sky Sports were offering the best deal for the Super League competition.

Others involved in the process included DAZN as well as TNT Sports – formerly BT Sports – with Sky Sports, for the first time in its history of Super League, facing competition for the rugby league’s top tier broadcasting rights.

It remains to be seen what this deal means for Channel 4, with its two-year deal with Super League ending at the end of the 2023 season.

However, the national broadcaster has been a hugely popular hit with the rugby league fraternity with a great deal of the public keen to see Channel 4’s coverage continue.

Meanwhile, the Championship’s rights are out to tender following the withdrawal of Viaplay Sports from its UK markets.

