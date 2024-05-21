The Super League club Jason Qareqare turned down to pen extension with Castleford Tigers

THIS morning, Castleford Tigers announced that star winger Jason Qareqare had signed a new two-year deal with the West Yorkshire club.

It’s an impressive coup for the Tigers given the fact that the starlet is a Fijian international that has an incredible future ahead of him.

And League Express can exclusively reveal that Qareqare turned down an offer from Leeds Rhinos to sign for Rohan Smith’s side and join his brother, Marcus, on the books of the Headingley outfit.

The Rhinos, of course, look set to be losing David Fusitu’a, who is off contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season whilst Luis Roberts has also been linked with a move away from Headingley.

Ash Handley is a key winger for Leeds and he will be joined by Ryan Hall from Hull KR for 2025.

However, in terms of the future, Qareqare would have fitted in perfectly being just 20 years old, but the Tigers have arguably completed one of the club’s most important pieces of business in recent seasons in tying down the Fijian.

Qareqare also follows fellow youngster George Hill in committing his future at The Jungle, with the latter penning a three-year deal with Castleford yesterday.

More contract extensions are expected to be announced in the upcoming week, with Sam Hall, Innes Senior and Louis Senior amongst those thought to have signed.

