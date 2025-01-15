The Super League sides most in danger of going out in Challenge Cup Third Round

LAST night, the Challenge Cup Third Round draw was held live on BBC Sport Online.

Of course, with some First Round fixtures still yet to have been fulfilled due to the weather last weekend, the Third Round draw was full of lots of ‘either ors’.

The Third Round draw in full:

London Broncos/Goole Vikings vs Wakefield Trinity

GB Police/York Acorn/London Chargers/Oulton Raiders vs Hull FC

Bradford Bulls/Doncaster vs Castleford Tigers

Lock Lane/Doncaster Toll Bar/Hunslet RLFC vs Huddersfield Giants

Wests Warriors/British Army/RAF vs Leeds Rhinos

Halifax Panthers/Thatto Heath/Orrell St James vs Catalans Dragons

Stanley Rangers/Hunslet ARlFC/West Hull/Edinburgh Eagles vs St Helens

Mirfield/Royal Navy/Workington Town vs Warrington Wolves

Midlands Hurricanes/Siddal vs Salford Red Devils

Whitehaven/Swinton Lions vs Warrington Wolves

Keighley Cougars/York Knights vs Hull KR

Sheffield Eagles/West Bowling/Cutsyke Raiders vs Wigan Warriors

Oldham/Rochdale Mayfield/Telford Raiders vs Barrow Raiders/Crossfields/Maryport

Newcastle Thunder/Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Moor/Haresfinch/Dewsbury Rams

Cornwall/North Wales Crusaders vs Rochdale Hornets/Widnes Vikings

Waterhead Warriors/Leigh Miners/Featherstone Rovers vs Blackbrook/Longhorns/Ince Rose Bridge

From this list, just which Super League sides are most in danger of going out in the Third Round?

Castleford Tigers

Castleford’s potential tie against Bradford Bulls or Doncaster immediately springs to mind about a possible banana skin. Given the Bulls have been backed by many to finish top of the Championship or win the Grand Final, it looks likely that the Tigers will come up against Brian Noble’s side.

Of course, the Tigers have fallen foul to an upset in the past, with the Super League side going down to arch-rivals Featherstone Rovers in 2012 and Barrow Raiders back in 2008, and Bradford will definitely fancy their chances on the Odsal pitch if they do indeed beat Doncaster.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity may well have just been promoted to Super League, but they look well-placed to potentially challenge for a play-off spot in 2025. That being said, Trinity’s fixture against London Broncos – who will almost certainly overcome Goole Vikings – will be their first run out of the year.

The two clubs have swapped divisions for this season, but that won’t stop head coach Mike Eccles from fancying an upset – particularly at home.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons will almost certainly face an away trip to Halifax Panthers in the first run out for the French side in the UK in 2025, with the Panthers lined up to play Thatto Heath or Orrell St James prior to Catalans entering the competition.

Coincidentally, the Dragons did up come up against the Panthers in the competition last year, but ran out 40-4 winners so it would be interesting to see if lightning does strike twice.