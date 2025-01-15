Derek Beaumont believes Leigh Leopards can win Challenge Cup in 2025 and overcame Wigan Warriors in Super League Round One

DEREK BEAUMONT believes that Leigh Leopards can win the Challenge Cup once more in 2025 as well as overcoming Wigan Warriors in Super League Round One.

The Leopards famously lifted the Challenge Cup trophy back in 2023 with an incredible Golden Point win over Hull KR, whilst the Leopards were smashed by the Warriors 38-0, in the semi-finals of the 2024 Super League play-offs.

Leigh will go up against Wigan in Round One of 2025, with Matt Peet’s men aiming to defend their Challenge Cup and Super League titles.

But Beaumont is bullish about the Leopards’ chances of beating the Warriors as well as lifting the Challenge Cup once more.

“Do I want to win the Challenge Cup this year? 100 per cent,” Beaumont told Leigh Leopards’ official site. “Do I think we can win the Challenge Cup this year? 100 per cent I believe we can.

“Do I think we can go to Wigan in Round One and win? 100 per cent I do because I think we have a special group of people that care and want to work together.

“We’re under no illusions that every other club is doing something similar and saying similar things and why shouldn’t they? It’s about belief abd belief in yourself. I’ve got to believe right from the top.

“Our fans have got to believe and more importantly our players have got to believe and they have to believe in themselves, the person beside them, behind them and in front of them.”