Warrington Wolves fend off considerable interest to sign up Danny Walker to long-term deal

WARRINGTON WOLVES have tied down Danny Walker on a new long-term deal until the end of the 2029 Super League season.

The 25-year-old joined his hometown club in 2019 and has since gone on to make 128 appearances in the primrose and blue, scoring 16 tries.

The England international hooker was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2024 after an impressive season under Head Coach Sam Burgess.

The club beat off strong interest from a number of NRL clubs to secure Walker’s future.

Speaking on his new contract, Walker said: “I’m delighted to commit my future to the club.

“It means the world to me and my family. To represent not only my town but now my young daughters every week makes me proud and is something I love doing.

“I see a big opportunity here with the squad we’ve got and Sam [Burgess] leading us. It’s something I want to be a part of. I’m excited for the future here now. With the direction the club is going in we’re definitely on the right path.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “It’s great news to be able to extend Danny on a longer term deal.

“He is such an important part of our team. His position in the community and passion for the game is infectious.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing him grow into the player we believe he is.”