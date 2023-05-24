The Super League sides that have made the most errors and missed the most tackles

WE are almost halfway through the Super League season and the table is taking shape.

At the top sit Warrington Wolves with ten losses from 12 games whilst Wakefield Trinity are rooted to the bottom with no win from 12 fixtures.

Along the way, however, statistics are part and parcel of a Super League season and often show the picture in a more effective way than the actual table.

In terms of making errors and missing tackles, there is an obvious disparity between those teams at the top of Super League and those nearer the bottom.

Out in front in terms of making the most errors is the Castleford Tigers, who have made 163 errors – a remarkable ten more than second-placed Hull FC with 153.

Leeds Rhinos are in third having made 148 errors with Hull KR not far behind on 143.

Wakefield Trinity sit in fifth with 142 errors made as Wigan Warriors come in at sixth having made 134 errors.

Next up are the Salford Red Devils with 129 and Catalans Dragons on 124 with Leigh Leopards making just 113 errors.

Impressively, St Helens have made just 112 errors, with first-placed Warrington Wolves just 110. But, out in front having made just 103 errors are Huddersfield Giants.

Onto missed tackles now and the picture isn’t exactly great for Castleford and Hull FC in this one either, with the latter topping the table with 475 missed tackles and the former on 448.

Catalans are in third, with a missed tackle count of 396 and St Helens not far behind on 392.

Salford are in fifth with 386 as Wakefield are surprisingly just behind the Red Devils with 385 missed tackles.

Hull KR are in seventh with 372 as Leeds are not too far behind with 370 before a huge gap sees Huddersfield coming in at ninth with 338.

Wigan have missed 336 tackles with Leigh impressing with 319. But, Warrington’s number of missed tackles is a remarkable 287 – almost 200 less than Hull FC!