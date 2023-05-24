Ex-Super League forward Brett Ferres found not guilty after being charged with Grade F intentional contact with a referee

FORMER Super League forward Brett Ferres, who currently plies his trade in League One with Doncaster, has been found not guilty of a Grade F charge of intentional contact with a match official.

The incident was said to have taken place during Doncaster’s League One fixture with Dewbsury Rams last weekend, with League Express understanding that Ferres had allegedly thrown a ball at the referee.

However, the case was heard by an Operational Rules Tribunal, initially on Tuesday evening and then resuming on Wednesday, before the not guilty verdict was delivered.