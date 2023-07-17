Canberra Raiders star Peter Hola could make Super League move

CANBERRA RAIDERS star Peter Hola could be the next NRL man to make the move to Super League.

There has been increasing talk of a number of NRL players making the move to the northern hemisphere for 2024 and now Hola is the next one being linked, League Express understands.

The 24-year-old prop has played just one game for Canberra in 2023 after making 12 appearances for the North Queensland Cowboys between 2019 and 2021.

Of course, like most forwards of his age, Hola has yet to nail down a first-team spot with the capital club and though the Raiders hold an option to extend the deal into 2024, League Express understands that Hola has been offered to Super League clubs.

The 6 ft 4, 110kg behemoth would rip Super League teams apart with his strong running game and the ability to offload the ball.