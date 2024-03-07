The top five fastest players from the opening Super League rounds revealed

EVERY rugby league fan loves a statistic or two and with a brand new Super League season comes a brand new set of statistics for supporters to feast their eyes on.

In terms of pace, there are some lightning quick players dotted around the top flight, not least the likes of Jai Field of Wigan Warriors and Matty Ashton of Warrington Wolves.

From the first two rounds of Super League, there have been some early frontrunners in that regard.

In Round One, London Broncos’ Lee Kershaw hit the top speed across the weekend. Kershaw reached a speed of 32.42 km/h whilst chasing down an Oli Leyland grubber which led to a brilliant piece of ingenuity to record London’s first try of the new season.

Here are those at the top so far:

1. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons – 32.58 km/h

2. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR – 32.54 km/h

3. Lee Kershaw – London Broncos – 32.42 km/h

4. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) – 32.31 km/h

5. Niall Evalds (Hull KR) – 32.24 km/h

