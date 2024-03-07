Adrian Lam speaks out about his future at Leigh Leopards as he enters final year of Super League deal

IT’S fair to say that Adrian Lam has had quite the impact at the Leigh Leopards.

When the club were still named Centurions, Lam took over the reins with Leigh in the Championship having dropped back down a league after just one season in Super League.

In his first year, Lam guided Leigh to 1895 Cup success and promotion back to the top flight, with another season in the big time for Leigh beckoning.

Through the rebrand from Centurions to Leopards, Lam threw his support behind every new idea devised by owner Derek Beaumont, with Beaumont providing the funds for the former PNG star to build a Super League side capable of competing.

And, in 2023, Lam was able to do just that, guiding the Leopards to Challenge Cup glory and a play-off finish with his son, Lachlan, in tow.

As things stand, the 53-year-old is out of contract at the end of 2024 – and now Lam has explained why he prefers shorter-term deals as a coach.

“I think about it constantly. It’s a position I want to be in as a coach and a person. I am big on the one-year only deals because it drives me to stay above the coaching side of things and challenges me to be at my best,” Lam told League Express.

“That can put you in a better negotiation position too if you are successful. It would probably have been smart to win the Challenge Cup last year and try and re-negotiate! But, I thought to stick what I’ve always done and I’m pretty happy.”

When asked if he would like to stay at Leigh beyond 2024, it’s fair to say that Lam is having the time of his life.

“I’m having the best time of my life in all areas with my off-field life, with the way the club is at the moment. I drive to work every day and think I’ve got the best job in the world.

“My relationship with Derek (Beaumont, owner), Neil Jukes and Chris Chester (head of rugby) is as professional as it has ever been in any organisation. I love the club, I love the fans.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.