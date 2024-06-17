The top metre makers, offload kings, try assists and most missed tackles after Super League Round 15

Top metre makers

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 2,541 metres gained

2. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 2,165 metres gained

3. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 2,119 metres gained

4. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 1,930 metres gained

5. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 1,756 metres gained

Most offloads

1. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos – 31 offloads

2. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 28 offloads

3. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC – 26 offloads

4. Elie El-Zakhem – Castleford Tigers – 24 offloads

5. Toby King – Warrington Wolves – 24 offloads

Most tackle busts

1. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – 118 tackle busts

2. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 104 tackle busts

3. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 94 tackle busts

4. Jack Welsby – St Helens – 78 tackle busts

5. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 75 tackle busts

6. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 75 tackle busts

Players with most missed tackles

1. James Batchelor – Hull KR – 55 missed tackles

2. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 54 missed tackles

3. Jacob Jones – Leigh Leopards/London Broncos – 53 missed tackles

4. Marcus Stock – London Broncos – 51 missed tackles

5. James Meadows – London Broncos – 50 missed tackles

6. Rhys Kennedy – London Broncos – 50 missed tackles

7. Will Lovell – London Broncos – 50 missed tackles

8. Tyrone May – Hull KR – 50 missed tackles

Players with most try assists

1. Niall Evalds – Hull KR – 16 try assists

2. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils – 15 try assists

3. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 15 try assists

4. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos – 14 try assists

5. Jonny Lomax – St Helens – 13 try assists

6. Jack Welsby – St Helens – 13 try assists

Players that have made the most errors

1. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons – 21 errors

2. Lee Kershaw – London Broncos – 20 errors

3. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves – 18 errors

4. Sam Wood – Castleford Tigers – 17 errors

5. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers – 17 errors

6. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 17 errors

7. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 17 errors

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast

