This week’s highlights in League Express

Here is what League Express judged to be the highlights of the last week in Rugby League

TEAM: Catalans Dragons laid down a marker at the top of Super League with a 14-12 victory against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night (see page 21).

PLAYER: Brad Schneider made his debut for Hull KR against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday night and he couldn’t have had a much more influential game, with a try, an assist and the winning field-goal in golden-point time (see page 23).

TRY: Adam Swift’s second try for Hull FC against Castleford Tigers on Saturday came from a magnificent Tevita Satae break that saw him shrugging off several defenders before offloading to Swift, who ran in from deep, brilliantly dummying Tigers fullback Gareth Widdop (see page 18).

STORY: The decision by Wigan Warriors Chairman Ian Lenagan to stand down from his role at the end of the season after confirming he will sell his stake in the club to fellow Wigan-born entrepreneur Mike Danson (see left).

QUOTE: “We love playing for Whitehaven. It’s a brilliant community club. A proper family. Our supporters have always been first-class. But as everyone knows the last few months have been difficult. The reduction in RFL funding, the inflation of everything, the cost-of-living crisis, and overruns from previous years all add up and make it hard to run a competitive semi-professional rugby league club. That means the club is behind on paying wages, and traveling expenses and we haven’t had a recognised physio since April.” Whitehaven player James Newton on the financial crisis currently facing his club (see page 2).

TWEET: “Watched a superb game of @SuperLeague last night between @Saints1890 and @DragonsOfficiel. Look on my timeline today and it’s full of people moaning about the referee. Why? What’s the point? Enjoy the game for what it is. A high-quality game that went right to the last play!” TV commentator Mark Wilson (@MarkWilsonRadio) bemoaning fans’ apparent obsession with refereeing decisions.

IMAGE: A large group of great former Wigan players forming a guard of honour to welcome their current team onto the pitch before Friday night’s home clash against Warrington Wolves.

