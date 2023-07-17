Graphic footage of Salford Red Devils academy player goes viral after being impaled by corner flag

EVERYONE knows rugby league is a tough sport and that injuries are part and parcel of playing the game.

However, every so often, there is an injury that comes along and makes you wince at how graphic the issue is.

Well, over the weekend, Salford Red Devils academy were in action – but for one player, it is a weekend he will remember forever and for all the wrong reasons.

Instagram page, Sky Rugby, posted a video of Salford man Callum Hughes. Hughes, who attempted a try saving tackle in his game over the weekend, was impaled by the corner flag and hospitalised.

Of course, surgery was necessary to remove the implement, with Hughes having a remarkable story to tell.