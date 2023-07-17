The next live Channel 4 Super League game as rugby league fans’ long wait set for end

CHANNEL 4’s Super League coverage has been one of the major plus points of the 2022 and 2023 Super League seasons.

With a two-year deal signed with the sport ahead of last season, it was uncertain how rugby league fans would respond to a new broadcasting outlet following Sky’s monopoly over the sport since the creation of the summer game.

Since 1996, Sky Sports has held power over the coverage of Super League, with the BBC of course taking the Challenge Cup broadcasting schedule.

However, 2022 saw – for the first time – another broadcaster being given access to Super League, with Channel 4 striking up a deal for ten games per season for two seasons.

And it’s fair to say that it has been a success, with hundreds of thousands of people tuning in to the live coverage over the past 18 months.

Hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton as well as pundits Sam Tomkins, Danika Priim and Kyle Amor and commentator Mark Wilson have all been hailed as a ‘breath of fresh air’.

There does, however, remain a question mark over whether or not Channel 4 will continue their coverage of Super League in 2024 as Sky’s broadcasting deal ends at the end of 2023.

With that being said, Channel 4 will finally be covering its next Super League game at the end of July – after almost two months without a game.

That fixture will take place on Saturday 29th July from the DW Stadium as Wigan Warriors take on Leigh Leopards with there being no doubt that the Warriors will put on a show in front of the Channel 4 cameras.

Kick-off will be 1pm with the program coming on at 12.30pm.