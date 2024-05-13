Top try, goal and point scorers in 1895 Cup after Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity reach Wembley

1895 CUP

Tries

1 Will Dagger (York Knights) 5

2 = Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 4

Matty Marsh (Sheffield Eagles) 4

Renouf Atoni (Wakefield Trinity) 4

Romain Franco (Wakefield Trinity) 4

Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) 4

Connor Bailey (York Knights) 4

AJ Towse (York Knights) 4

Goals

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 21

2 Will Dagger (York Knights) 18

3 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 17

4 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 14

5 Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 13

Points

1 Will Dagger (York Knights) 56

2 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 46

3 Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 38

4 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 37

5 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 34

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) 11

2 Connor Wynne (Featherstone Rovers) 8

3 = Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 7

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 7

5 = Maxime Stefani (Toulouse Olympique) 6

Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity) 6

Ryan Ince (Widnes Vikings) 6

Goals

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 37

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 32

3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 28

4 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 23

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 21

Points

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 102

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 76

3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 66

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 54

5 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 49

LEAGUE ONE

Tries

1 Cian Tyrer (Oldham) 14

2 Billy Walkley (Keighley Cougars) 12

3 = Jude Ferreira (Hunslet) 10

Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) 10

5 = Tom Wilkinson (Midlands Hurricanes) 8

Luke Forber (Rochdale Hornets) 8

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 46

2 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 34

3 Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 32

4 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 26

5 Jake Sweeting (Midlands Hurricanes) 22

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 96

2 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 72

3 Cian Tyrer (Oldham) 70

4 Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 65

5 Jake Sweeting (Midlands Hurricanes) 60

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,430 (May 13, 2024)

