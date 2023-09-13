Three clubs Castleford Tigers stalwart Nathan Massey could sign for

CASTLEFORD TIGERS stalwart Nathan Massey will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

That will bring down a two-decade association with his hometown club, with the forward registering over 300 appearances for the Tigers.

But, which three clubs could Massey potentially join?

Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone perhaps seems the likeliest destination for the 34-year-old, with Rovers favourites for promotion to Super League for 2024. Rovers, if promoted, will need Super League experience to fill their ranks and Massey provides that in abundance. One of the first names on the Castleford teamsheet, Massey would add competitiveness and durability to an already star-studded Featherstone pack.

Bradford Bulls

If Featherstone do get promoted, it would result in Rovers going full-time. For Massey, though, a step down to part-time rugby league may be what the 34-year-old is looking for after setting up his own business away from the sport as well as him entering into the twilight of his career. A move to Bradford, therefore, wouldn’t seem out of the question – especially if the Bulls do not earn promotion to the top flight at the end of this season.

Keighley Cougars

It’s fair to say that Keighley have struggled with the pressure of being in the Championship under a new regime, with a number of players as well as head coach Rhys Lovegrove departing the club throughout 2023. That has left the Cougars dwindling in the bottom-half of the second-tier. Though relegation isn’t a danger, Keighley need experience and tenacity in their pack for 2024 and Massey would certainly lead from the front in that respect.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.