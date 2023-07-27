Three named clubs reportedly chasing Catalans Dragons powerhouse Siosiua Taukeiaho

THREE clubs are reportedly chasing Catalans Dragons powerhouse Siosiua Taukeiaho.

In what has been a surprising development in recent days, the Tongan prop has been linked with a move away from the Stade Gilbert Brutus just one year into his two-year deal.

Taukeiaho’s time at Catalans has so far been cut to ribbons through injury, with the prop keen on a move back to the NRL according to the Daily Telegraph.

Three clubs are said to be chasing the 31-year-old’s signature with Canterbury Bulldogs leading the chase for a proposed two-year deal worth $500,000.

Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons have also reportedly made their interest in Taukeiaho known, but the Bulldogs are said to be front-runners, as per the Daily Telegraph.

Cameron Ciraldo’s first season in charge of Canterbury has been less than successful, with the Belmore club missing out on a finals spot despite a heavy recruitment drive.