Three potential clubs ex-Warrington Wolves forward Sam Kasiano could join

SAM KASIANO’S exit from the Warrington Wolves was confirmed yesterday.

The 33-year-old spent just one season at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, registering 24 appearances, but his departure now leaves Warrington with an open quota spot for an overseas signing.

In terms of Kasiano’s future, which four clubs could potentially make a move for him?

Salford Red Devils

Salford still have one quota spot available following the exit of winger Ken Sio – and bringing in an experienced forward such as Kasiano would undoubtedly bolster what is looking a potentially lightweight pack. The 33-year-old would bring competition for places in the front-row and would add another dimension to a Salford side that has already been cut of big names such as Tyler Dupree, Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.

Catalans Dragons

It’s where Kasiano made his name and it’s where the 33-year-old could potentially end his career. Of course, Catalans would need to sort out the situation with Siosiua Taukeiaho who is occupying the last quota spot at the Stade Gilbert Brutus but who has consistently been linked with a move away. Kasiano made 83 appearances for the Dragons during a four-year spell so it would be like ‘going home’ for the towering prop.

Wakefield Trinity

New Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell brought Kasiano to Warrington a year ago, could he do the same at Wakefield? The spending power and promise of new Trinity owner Matt Ellis has not been hidden and attracting Kasiano to a second-tier club would perhaps take some doing. However, if pulled off, it would be a mighty statement from the West Yorkshire club and it’s fair to say that the 33-year-old would rip it up in the Championship.

