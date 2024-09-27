Three potential destinations for ex-Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave

HULL FC have announced that Carlos Tuimavave will be leaving the club at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

The 32-year-old has scored 57 tries in 178 appearances for the Black and Whites after joining ahead of the 2016 campaign.

However, following Tuimavave’s exit, where could he end up?

Leigh Leopards

Leigh will wave goodbye to Ricky Leutele and Zak Hardaker at the end of the 2024 campaign, meaning they are currently short of a centre or two for 2025. Darnell McIntosh and Umyla Hanley have been playing intermittently in the centres this season, but Tuimavave would certainly shore up the outside backs especially given Leutele’s exit. Tuimavave is two years younger than Leutele and though he has suffered injuries in recent seasons, the former Samoan international still has a lot of rugby league left in him.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans endured one of their most difficult seasons in the top flight in 2024, missing out on a place in the top six play-offs despite their stunning start to the year. However, a lot of the Dragons’ problems stemmed from the fact that they lacked experience, hence Sam Tomkins’ return from retirement towards the back end of the campaign. Steve McNamara never really replaced Adam Keighran after the latter moved to Wigan and with Matt Ikuvalu also leaving, the Dragons desperately need an experienced centre – enter Tuimavave.

St Helens

It’s been an inconsistent year for St Helens as things stand with their finishing position of sixth the lowest in the club’s Super League history. Paul Wellens’ side has suffered countless injuries with Konrad Hurrell and Mark Percival two of those on the sidelines. That means Saints have had to reshuffle their back line consistently throughout 2024, with Sione Mata’utia often dropping in. With Waqa Blake and Hurrell expected to leave the Totally Wicked Stadium, a move for Tuimavave could seem rather sensible.

