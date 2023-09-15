Three potential destinations for Warrington Wolves centre Peter Mata’utia

WARRINGTON WOLVES confirmed the departure of six of their first-team players yesterday, with centre Peter Mata’utia amongst them.

At 32 years of age, Mata’utia still has a lot to give in rugby league with over 100 Super League appearances under his belt, would make a useful addition for both Super League and Championship teams.

Which three clubs could the centre potentially join?

Castleford Tigers

It wouldn’t be that surprising to see Peter Mata’utia back at Castleford – the place that seemed to fit perfectly for both player and club. Mata’utia spent three-and-a-half seasons at The Jungle after joining on a loan spell from the then-named Leigh Centurions back in 2018. Of course, the Tigers would need to see one of their quota players depart given their likely full capacity for 2024, but it’s also obvious that Castleford need a centre going forward following the retirement of Jake Mamo and the exit of Jordan Turner.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds need to bolster their outside back ranks for 2024 with Rhyse Martin spending most of the season in the centres – and doing an admirable job to say the least. With Nene MacDonald uncertain to return to Headingley for the remainder of the year or indeed going forward, bringing in Mata’utia could be a shrewd choice by head coach Rohan Smith. Of course, Smith is determined to lower the average age of the Leeds squad, but experience is also a necessity in the top flight and Mata’utia brings that in abundance.

Featherstone Rovers

If Featherstone earn promotion to Super League at the end of the 2023 Championship season then they will need more hard-earned Super League stars to fill their ranks going forward. Well, Mata’utia would give Rovers that and more with the 32-year-old still capable of some great performances. The move would also see the 32-year-old link back up with old friend Junior Moors with the pair striking up a good relationship in their time at Castleford previously.

