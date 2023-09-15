Bradford Bulls loanee Connor Wynne searching for club for 2024

ON-LOAN Bradford Bulls man Connor Wynne is still searching for a club for 2024.

Wynne is currently a Hull FC player but has been plying his trade at Odsal since early July, with Hull head coach Tony Smith acknowledging that the centre would make a permanent move away from the MKM Stadium next season.

However, the 22-year-old is still without a club for next season with Wynne admitting to League Express that he would have to “wait and see” what happens between now and the end of the year.

A devastating runner in the outside backs, Wynne’s time at the Black and Whites hit a stumbling block following a series of injuries during pre-season ahead of the 2023 Super League season, with the current Bradford man unable to force his way into Smith’s reckoning.

All in all, Wynne has made 36 appearances for Hull FC since making his debut back in 2019, scoring 14 tries.

