Three potential Super League destinations for ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos man Luke Gale

LUKE Gale has had a difficult few seasons in Super League.

The wily halfback enjoyed a Challenge Cup-winning season with the Leeds Rhinos back in 2020, but was consigned to the periphery at Headingley which led to a move to Hull FC ahead of 2022.

Gale’s year at the MKM Stadium was again tough, spending a period of time on the sidelines due to suspension all of which culminated with the halfback’s exit.

The halfback is now a free agent, so which three Super League clubs could Gale potentially move to?

Hull KR

Though incoming head coach Willie Peters has more or less finalised his recruitment for 2023, there could be an opportunity to bring in an experienced halfback – and that doesn’t come along often. With the likes of young halfbacks Mikey Lewis and Rowan Milnes enjoying great spells in 2022, to have Gale alongside them would be great for their development. On the field, the former Hull and Leeds man can command games with his brilliant boot whilst his leadership is often understated. It would be a punt for Peters, but a one-year deal wouldn’t be the worst thing.

Wakefield Trinity

Perhaps the most likely destination in Super League for Gale, Wakefield Trinity have already said goodbye to their talisman Jacob Miller whilst Lee Gaskell and Mason Lino are still at Belle Vue from 2022. Add into the mix Morgan Smith and Wakefield have a decent combination of halfbacks, but one that is missing leadership. Gale would certainly provide that and with a point to prove, he would be a good asset to have for the West Yorkshire club after a disappointing 2022 season. Gale would also fill the gap left by Miller.

Leigh Centurions

Following their promotion to Super League, Leigh are now on the hunt for more English players with their quota spots brimming over the edge at present. The Centurions have Lachlan Lam, Ben Reynolds and Joe Mellor in their ranks but adding Gale would bring a great deal of experience to the Leigh Sports Village that they perhaps currently miss. It would also potentially rejuvenate the halfback’s career following a tough few years in Yorkshire.