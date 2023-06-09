Three potential Super League destinations for Wests Tigers star Daine Laurie

League Express revealed earlier in the week that Wests Tigers star Daine Laurie was fielding interest from Super League sides.

The 23-year-old fullback has made over 40 appearances for the Tigers after making the switch from Penrith Panthers two seasons ago, but is now thought to be surplus to requirements ahead of a rebuild at Concord for 2024.

So, with that in mind, which three potential Super League clubs could Laurie wind up at?

Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos currently have a quandary in terms of quota players with the likes of Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin and Zane Tetevano all out of contract at the end of 2023. All three would leave big holes to fill in terms of Leeds’ salary cap and Daine Laurie would be the perfect acquisition in terms of longevity. Just 23 years of age, the Rhinos currently have Richie Myler as their number one with Ash Handley as a potential back-up, but Myler is now 33 and it could be time to think about the future for Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith.

Castleford Tigers

The club most crying out for a fullback for 2024 is the Castleford Tigers. With Niall Evalds injured and set to depart The Jungle, Gareth Widdop has been filling in at number one for the past few games but the former Warrington Wolves man is 34. Castleford need a fullback and someone like Daine Laurie would provide an instant spark and creativity that has perhaps been missing in 2023 so far. Of course, the Tigers also have a number of quota players coming off contract such as Suaia Matagi, Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo which would leave the door open for Laurie.

Catalans Dragons

Who wouldn’t want the opportunity to play rugby league in the south of France? With Catalans veteran Sam Tomkins retiring at the end of the season, that certainly leaves the door open for Arthur Mourgue to stake his claim as the Dragons’ number one but a healthy rivalry with Daine Laurie would improve competition for places with just a year in age between the pair (Laurie is 23, Mourgue 24). The Dragons do have a number of quota players out of contract such as Adam Keighran, Matt Ikuvalu, Mitchell Pearce and Tyrone May which could help pave the way for Laurie.