Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam linked with major move away from Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been irrepressible in Super League 2023 so far – and a lot of that has been down to the success of halfback Lachlan Lam.

Son of head coach Adrian, Lachlan has taken both the Championship and Super League by storm, helping the Leopards reach the top four on the Super League ladder and shock almost everyone in the club’s first season back in the big time.

However, no secret has been made of Lachlan’s desire to one day return to the NRL and now Australian publication News Corp is linking the mercurial halfback with a move to the Canberra Raiders.

It is understood the Raiders have held talks to bring the Papua New Guinea international back into the NRL following the decision by Jack Wighton to leave the club.

That will leave a major hole in the halves with the Green Machine reportedly looking towards Lam to fill it.

Of course, Lam left the Sydney Roosters midway through last season to accompany his father at Leigh in a bid to earn promotion to Super League.

Roosters head of recruitment Daniel Anderson said at the time: “Lachlan is a proud local junior and we release him of the view that this is a unique opportunity for him to not only play in England but to join a team coached by his father Adrian,” said

“We thank Lokie for his contribution to the Sydney Roosters over the years and wish him all the very best in the future,” he added.