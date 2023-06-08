Two major rugby league rule changes set to be trialled in Leeds Rhinos-Bradford Bulls academy game

AS rugby league officials, concussion medics, experts and scientists look to reduce the amount of concussions and severity of those concussions in fixtures, new major rule changes have been touted.

Leeds Beckett University Professor Ben Jones, who also works with Leeds Rhinos, led an impressive data-driven press conference, revealing that there are 15 concussions per 1000 hours of Super League game time.

That essentially means that there is one concussion every five games. If you take such statistics out into the community game, then there is an issue.

As such, Leeds Rhinos’ academy game against the Bradford Bulls next Thursday will see two major law changes: tackles above the height of the arm pit will be penalised whilst kick-offs from the opposition’s 40-metre line – instead of halfway – will also be introduced.

Those two changes will be in place for the next four rounds until the end of July.

Jones acknowledged that there is likely to be a big increase in the number of penalties being given out by referees until the laws embed themselves, but, if successful, the rules could well be adopted in the community and professional games in the future.