St Helens and Paul Wellens: If every Super League club could poach one player

THERE is no doubting whatsoever that Paul Wellens has one of the toughest jobs in Super League in 2023.

Following in the footsteps of three-time Super League Grand Final winner Kristian Woolf, former St Helens star Wellens is set for a baptism of fire going forward.

Woolf and former head coach Justin Holbrook have left the Merseyside club in an incredible place and on a remarkably strong footing from which Wellens will be hoping to exploit.

Wellens will also have a very settled squad to contend with though Regan Grace’s departure to rugby union side Racing 92 is a loss for both Saints and rugby league.

That being said, only two signings have been necessary for 2023 with Barrow Raiders flyer Tee Ritson and former South Sydney Rabbitohs youngster Wesley Bruines making the move to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Though Ritson has been an absolute try-scoring machine in the Championship and League One, it remains to be seen just how well he will drop into a Super League winning side.

In terms of the ‘perfect’ recruit for Saints if they could poach any Super League player it would be Wakefield Trinity star Lewis Murphy who has established a reputation for himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in the competition.

With the ability to finish off remarkable tries as well as put himself about in defence despite his slight weight, Murphy has well and truly become an important asset for the West Yorkshire club.

Because Grace has moved to rugby union, Saints looked to Ritson whilst youngster Jon Bennison has also been handed the number 5 shirt for 2023.

It remains to be seen who, between the two stars, which one will be given the nod by Wellens but given Bennison’s shirt number, it appears as though the Saints youngster may get the starting berth at the beginning of the 2023 season.