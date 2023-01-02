Ex-Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson exits current role just over a month into new job

FORMER HULL FC head coach Brett Hodgson has endured a couple of difficult months as a coach, something that came to a head late last night with the revelation that he has exited his role as England defence coach.

Hodgson had been appointed to the position under previous England boss Eddie Jones after Hodgson had left Super League side Hull FC at the end of the 2022 season.

The former Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants fullback had failed to steer the Black and Whites into the play-offs for a second successive season with Tony Smith being appointed in his stead.

That paved the way for Hodgson to make the move to rugby union with Jones clearly a fan of his fellow Australian after taking part in a camp at Hull in 2022.

However, with the appointment of Steve Borthwick as England coach in the wake of Jones’ sacking, Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has also been brought in from the Leicester Tigers – where the two of them worked to great success in 2022.

Sinfield and Borthwick struck up an incredible partnership to steer Leicester to the Premiership title, but both have now been lured to the England national set-up.

With Sinfield joining Borthwick as defence coach, it left question marks over the future of Hodgson and now it is clear that the ex-Hull boss will be leaving the national set-up just months before the Six Nations.