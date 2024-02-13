Toby King feels ‘like new signing’ at Warrington Wolves after ‘fantastic’ Wigan Warriors spell

TOBY KING feels like “a new signing” at Warrington after almost two years out in the cold.

The England international centre last played for the Wolves in June 2022, after which he was shipped on loan to Huddersfield for the remainder of that season.

Then King spent last year with Wigan, where he won the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final, playing every game but one.

While out of favour under previous coach Daryl Powell, the appointment of Sam Burgess has given King a fresh chance with Warrington.

“Everything has changed and it’s like being a new signing,” said the 27-year-old, who has made 138 Wire appearances over ten years.

“Leaving in 2022 was probably the right thing for me and the club. It wasn’t working.

“In the 2023 season I thought I was coming back, but Wigan moved in and I’m very thankful for them taking me in.

“Having that year there worked very well for me and I loved every minute of it, including the Grand Final and the Test series against Tonga.

“It was fantastic right from when I met Matty (Peet, Wigan coach). He was honest with me at first. He wanted me to be bigger, faster and stronger.

“He gave me the confidence and belief to have a really good season. I was very thankful for that year at Wigan.”

Now King, who has played in two Grand Final defeats with Warrington (both against Wigan, in 2016 and 2018), is determined to help drive the Wolves to that standard.

“We have a lot to prove to close that gap between us and Wigan and Saints,” he added.

“The fans here are so passionate and they just want to see a hard-working team.”

